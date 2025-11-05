Surge in Housing Sales with Regional Variations Marked Across Top Cities

Housing sales across the top eight Indian cities rose marginally in the July-September period, tallying at 96,827 units, a sign of robust demand, suggests a recent Housing.com report. Compared to the previous year, these figures indicate a minor increase from 96,544 units.

Praveen Sharma, CEO of REA India, highlighted that while premium housing thrives on strong consumer sentiment, the affordable housing category is grappling with supply constraints. He advocates for a two-pronged strategy to enhance affordable housing supply and improve end-user affordability.

City-specific trends reveal mixed results: Bengaluru and Chennai saw sales surges, while cities like Ahmedabad and Pune experienced declines. Mumbai also recorded a 4% drop in sales. These fluctuations underline varied market conditions across urban centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)