Left Menu

Surge in Housing Sales with Regional Variations Marked Across Top Cities

Housing sales in the top eight cities saw a slight increase from last year, driven by strong demand. While premium housing remains robust, the affordable segment has struggled due to limited supply despite demand. Notable sales fluctuations were seen across cities, highlighting regional market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:17 IST
Surge in Housing Sales with Regional Variations Marked Across Top Cities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Housing sales across the top eight Indian cities rose marginally in the July-September period, tallying at 96,827 units, a sign of robust demand, suggests a recent Housing.com report. Compared to the previous year, these figures indicate a minor increase from 96,544 units.

Praveen Sharma, CEO of REA India, highlighted that while premium housing thrives on strong consumer sentiment, the affordable housing category is grappling with supply constraints. He advocates for a two-pronged strategy to enhance affordable housing supply and improve end-user affordability.

City-specific trends reveal mixed results: Bengaluru and Chennai saw sales surges, while cities like Ahmedabad and Pune experienced declines. Mumbai also recorded a 4% drop in sales. These fluctuations underline varied market conditions across urban centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Embassy Office Parks REIT Sees Significant Growth in Q2 Performance

Embassy Office Parks REIT Sees Significant Growth in Q2 Performance

 India
2
Delhi Tribunal Awards Rs. 32.93 Lakh in Fatal Accident Case

Delhi Tribunal Awards Rs. 32.93 Lakh in Fatal Accident Case

 India
3
Qatari Diar's $29.7 Billion Investment to Transform Egypt's Mediterranean Coast

Qatari Diar's $29.7 Billion Investment to Transform Egypt's Mediterranean Co...

 Global
4
Orsted A/S: Revolutionizing Offshore Wind Energy

Orsted A/S: Revolutionizing Offshore Wind Energy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025