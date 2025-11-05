Left Menu

Delhi Government's Bold Anti-Pollution Blitz: Road Cleaning and More

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has initiated extensive anti-pollution measures aimed at improving air quality. Key actions include deploying 200 maintenance vans for road cleaning and dust removal, monitoring industrial emissions, and prioritizing the maintenance of trees and sidewalks.

The Delhi government has rolled out a comprehensive plan to tackle deteriorating air quality, as concerns rise over pollution levels. Led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the initiative includes deploying 200 maintenance vans for the intensive cleaning of roads and sidewalks, targeting the removal of dust and debris.

Efforts include monitoring polluting industrial units and vehicles, while focusing on pollution 'hotspots'. Gupta stressed the government's commitment to controlling pollution and ensuring accountability among officials. Various departments are working together to reduce pollution, and strict guidelines are in place to ensure the success of these measures.

Maintenance teams are progressing rapidly across 1,400 kilometers of roads, with tasks such as debris removal, pothole filling, and road signage repair. Coordination with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been established to address issues like regular dumping. Weekly progress reviews by senior officers are being conducted, with the full plan expected to be completed within 45 days.

