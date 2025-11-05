Dr Dion George Urges G20 to Act on Declarations Fighting Environmental Crime

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has called on G20 nations to take urgent, tangible action in implementing the Cape Town and Rio Declarations on Crimes that Affect the Environment, both historic frameworks championed by South Africa to strengthen global efforts against environmental crime.

Speaking at the United for Wildlife Global Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Tuesday, Dr George urged the international community to shift from “words to action, from commitment to consequence.”

“For the first time, major economies agreed that crimes that affect the environment are not marginal issues. They are organised crimes that threaten our security, our economies, and our people,” said the Minister. “The Cape Town Declaration called for united action and urged all nations to uphold their own laws and stop the trade in resources stolen from nature.”

From Cape Town to Rio: Building a Global Framework

The Minister’s remarks come amid growing momentum for coordinated international action against environmental crimes, which are now recognised as one of the world’s largest illicit economies—ranging from illegal wildlife trade to deforestation, mining, and waste trafficking.

The movement began under South Africa’s 2025 G20 Presidency, when the Cape Town Ministerial Declaration on Crimes that Affect the Environment was adopted—marking the first time in G20 history that environmental crime was classified as organised crime.

This month, the Rio Declaration, building directly on Cape Town’s foundation, was formally adopted in Brazil under the United for Wildlife initiative led by the Royal Foundation. Together, these documents establish a global blueprint for law enforcement cooperation, financial investigation, and legislative reform to combat environmental crime.

“The outcomes in Rio prove that multilateralism, when rooted in trust and cooperation, can deliver tangible results,” Dr George noted. “Now, it is time to implement what we have agreed.”

A Call for Global Unity Against Crimes That Harm Nature

Dr George highlighted that environmental crimes are no longer isolated or localised issues—they are transnational, organised, and deeply interconnected with human security and economic stability.

“Every animal poached, every forest felled, every coastline stripped has a human cost. When we unite against wildlife crime, we defend more than animals. We defend people. We defend economies,” he said.

The Minister stressed that environmental crime finances illegal syndicates, undermines rule of law, fuels corruption, and deprives communities of legitimate livelihoods. He urged the G20 to integrate environmental crime prevention into national security, economic, and development agendas.

He also called for greater collaboration between governments, financial institutions, and law enforcement bodies to track illicit trade routes, disrupt money laundering networks, and hold perpetrators accountable under international law.

South Africa’s Global Leadership in Environmental Justice

Under Dr George’s leadership, South Africa has emerged as a global frontrunner in environmental protection and wildlife conservation reform. During its G20 Presidency, the country successfully placed environmental crime at the centre of global policymaking, garnering broad support from the world’s largest economies.

“When the G20 Environment and Climate Ministers met in Cape Town, we brought that duty—protecting wildlife—to the heart of global decision-making,” Dr George said. “That principle unites us: respect, accountability, and shared responsibility.”

South Africa has also taken bold steps domestically to align national policy with its international commitments. Among these actions:

Closing the captive-bred lion industry, ending the commercial exploitation of lions for tourism and hunting.

Recommending the inclusion of dried abalone under Appendix II of CITES, enhancing protection for the species in global trade regulations.

Reaffirming its opposition to the reopening of trade in ivory or rhino horn, standing firm against market pressures that threaten endangered wildlife.

These reforms signal South Africa’s zero-tolerance stance on wildlife exploitation and its determination to protect biodiversity as a pillar of sustainable development.

G20’s Expanding Role in Combating Environmental Crime

The recognition of environmental crime as organised crime within the G20 represents a watershed moment for global governance. It creates an opportunity for unprecedented international coordination between law enforcement agencies, financial regulators, and environmental ministries.

The Cape Town and Rio Declarations call for:

The criminalisation of major environmental offences in national jurisdictions;

The integration of environmental enforcement into organised crime frameworks;

Stronger cross-border intelligence sharing and joint investigations;

Enhanced financial transparency to cut off illegal profit streams; and

Support for developing nations in building enforcement capacity and sustainable livelihoods.

The Rio Declaration, backed by governments including Brazil, South Africa, and the United Kingdom, alongside global organisations such as the United for Wildlife Programme, is expected to form the foundation of future United Nations discussions on environmental governance and law enforcement.

United for Wildlife and Global Partnerships

The United for Wildlife initiative, established by The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has been instrumental in mobilising governments, corporations, and NGOs to tackle the illegal wildlife trade. The network links financial institutions, transport companies, and law enforcement agencies across continents to detect, report, and prevent wildlife trafficking.

Dr George commended the partnership, highlighting its role in facilitating the Rio Declaration’s adoption and in promoting collaboration between public and private sectors.

“We congratulate the Government of Brazil, the Royal Foundation, and all international partners on the adoption of the Rio Declaration,” Dr George said. “South Africa remains committed to turning global ambition into lasting action for people and the planet.”

A Global Turning Point for Environmental Governance

Experts have hailed South Africa’s leadership as a transformational step in aligning environmental protection with international criminal justice systems. By framing environmental degradation as a security and economic issue, the Cape Town and Rio Declarations have redefined the narrative—placing ecological protection alongside anti-corruption, human rights, and financial integrity efforts.

The recognition of environmental crimes as organised crime opens the door for international agencies such as Interpol, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to strengthen operational collaboration.

The G20’s engagement also reinforces global frameworks like the Paris Agreement, the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework—all of which rely on strong environmental governance to succeed.

From Declarations to Real Action

Dr Dion George’s appeal to the G20 underscores the urgency of moving beyond symbolic declarations to measurable, enforceable, and sustained global action.

“The Cape Town and Rio Declarations gave us the vision,” he said. “Now we must deliver results. Our response to environmental crime must be as organised as the crime itself.”

As the world looks toward the next phase of implementation, South Africa’s leadership continues to inspire a new model of multilateral environmental justice—one built on accountability, cooperation, and the shared recognition that protecting nature is inseparable from protecting humanity.