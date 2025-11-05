Left Menu

Operation Leopard: The Hunt That Ended the Shirur Terror

A notorious 'man-eater' leopard responsible for multiple attacks in Pune's Shirur tehsil has been killed by sharpshooters. Following the death of a young boy, forest officials initiated an operation that ended with the leopard's demise. The incident has led to discussions on managing leopard populations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:50 IST
A 'man-eater' leopard that caused fear in Shirur tehsil, Pune, was shot dead by sharpshooters, forest officials announced on Wednesday. The animal had been responsible for several human-animal conflicts over the past month.

The operation unfolded Tuesday night as the elusive feline was tracked near Pimparkhed village. Though an initial attempt to tranquillise the creature failed, aggressive behavior prompted the sharpshooters to fire, resulting in the leopard's death.

Recent leopard attacks had claimed the lives of two minors and an elderly person, sparking widespread protests. In response, Maharashtra's Chief Minister is considering sterilisation and relocation to manage the leopard population in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

