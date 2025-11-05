Operation Leopard: The Hunt That Ended the Shirur Terror

A 'man-eater' leopard that caused fear in Shirur tehsil, Pune, was shot dead by sharpshooters, forest officials announced on Wednesday. The animal had been responsible for several human-animal conflicts over the past month.

The operation unfolded Tuesday night as the elusive feline was tracked near Pimparkhed village. Though an initial attempt to tranquillise the creature failed, aggressive behavior prompted the sharpshooters to fire, resulting in the leopard's death.

Recent leopard attacks had claimed the lives of two minors and an elderly person, sparking widespread protests. In response, Maharashtra's Chief Minister is considering sterilisation and relocation to manage the leopard population in the region.

