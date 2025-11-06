Typhoon Kalmaegi's Dual Onslaught: From the Philippines to Vietnam

In the wake of Typhoon Kalmaegi, the death toll in the Philippines has climbed to 114, with another 127 individuals still missing, according to the disaster agency on Thursday. As the storm regained strength, it moved towards Vietnam, threatening further destruction.

Evacuations are underway in Vietnam's Gia Lai province, where 350,000 people were expected to leave their homes. Authorities are warning of heavy rains and strong winds that risk causing floods and disrupting agriculture. In Cebu, the devastation is apparent as floodwaters are revealing flattened houses and debris-clogged streets. More than 200,000 were evacuated before the typhoon hit; now, survivors face the daunting task of cleaning up and accounting for the missing.

Even as Typhoon Kalmaegi exits the Philippine monitoring zone, another storm east of Mindanao risks intensifying, raising alarms. As the typhoon advances toward Vietnam, industries like coffee harvesting could face significant disruptions, prompting substantial rescue and recovery efforts from military and aviation sectors.