Typhoon Kalmaegi's Dual Onslaught: From the Philippines to Vietnam

Typhoon Kalmaegi has claimed 114 lives in the Philippines, with 127 people missing. As it heads towards Vietnam, authorities brace for severe weather, prompting evacuations in Gia Lai province. In the Philippines, debris clearing is urgent to help recovery and relief efforts, while another storm brews east of Mindanao.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 07:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 07:57 IST
In the wake of Typhoon Kalmaegi, the death toll in the Philippines has climbed to 114, with another 127 individuals still missing, according to the disaster agency on Thursday. As the storm regained strength, it moved towards Vietnam, threatening further destruction.

Evacuations are underway in Vietnam's Gia Lai province, where 350,000 people were expected to leave their homes. Authorities are warning of heavy rains and strong winds that risk causing floods and disrupting agriculture. In Cebu, the devastation is apparent as floodwaters are revealing flattened houses and debris-clogged streets. More than 200,000 were evacuated before the typhoon hit; now, survivors face the daunting task of cleaning up and accounting for the missing.

Even as Typhoon Kalmaegi exits the Philippine monitoring zone, another storm east of Mindanao risks intensifying, raising alarms. As the typhoon advances toward Vietnam, industries like coffee harvesting could face significant disruptions, prompting substantial rescue and recovery efforts from military and aviation sectors.

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

