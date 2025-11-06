Left Menu

Typhoon Kalmaegi Triggers State of Emergency in the Philippines

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr declared a state of emergency after Typhoon Kalmaegi caused over 114 deaths and left hundreds missing. The disaster led to flash floods, affecting nearly 2 million people. Awaiting another potential super typhoon, the country braces for more challenges.

  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr declared a state of emergency on Thursday following Typhoon Kalmaegi, which resulted in at least 114 fatalities and left over 127 individuals missing, particularly from the central province of Cebu.

The storm impacted close to 2 million people, displacing over 560,000. Almost 450,000 were forced into emergency shelters, according to the Office of Civil Defence. The government's emergency measures include hastening fund disbursement to avert food crises.

With forecasts of another potential super typhoon approaching, officials remain vigilant. Cebu's challenges were compounded by prior natural and human-induced disasters, including an earthquake and contentious flood control measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

