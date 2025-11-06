Ukraine's Drone Strike Shakes Volgograd

Ukraine launched a drone assault on the southern Russian city of Volgograd, causing significant disturbance as a fire erupted in an industrial zone and resulting in the death of a 48-year-old man, as confirmed by the governor, Andrei Bocharov.

The assault has drawn significant concern, as shrapnel caused the reported fatality. The incident unfolded in Volgograd's Krasnoarmeysk district, underlining the volatile nature of regional tensions.

In response to the attack, Russian media reported that flights were suspended at 13 airports across the nation, further illustrating the incident's widespread impact on domestic travel and security measures.