Sintex Sets Guinness World Record for Water Conservation Pledges

Sintex, during its 50th anniversary, earned a Guinness World Record by mobilizing over 31,000 people in 24 hours to pledge for responsible water usage. The initiative aimed to raise awareness about the importance of clean water access and the prevention of waterborne diseases through hygienic water storage practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 12:58 IST
On its 50th anniversary, Sintex, a renowned name in India's water management solutions, achieved a remarkable milestone by setting a Guinness World Record. The company mobilized over 31,000 people in 24 hours to pledge responsible water usage, reflecting its commitment to addressing critical water access challenges in India.

The initiative aimed to raise awareness of the significance of clean, safe water and the prevention of waterborne diseases. Participants from across the nation came together on a digital platform, reinforcing a collective commitment to safeguard water and health, as detailed by Sintex Director Yashovardhan Agarwal.

With a legacy of 50 years, Sintex continues to be a pioneer in water management solutions, offering reliable and quality storage options. The company employs food-grade materials to ensure safe water storage, enhancing public health, and sustainability standards across India.

