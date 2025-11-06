Left Menu

Unleashing Fury: Climate Change's Role in Hurricane Melissa's Devastation

Climate change intensified Hurricane Melissa, increasing wind speeds by 7% and rainfall by 16%. The storm affected Jamaica, Haiti, Dominican Republic, and Cuba, causing extensive damage and loss of life. Warmer oceans, driven by human activity, provided the energy for Melissa's rapid intensification and destructive power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:22 IST
Unleashing Fury: Climate Change's Role in Hurricane Melissa's Devastation
  • Country:
  • United States

In a groundbreaking analysis released Thursday, scientists found that human-caused climate change intensified the destructive winds and rain of Hurricane Melissa. With increased temperatures and humidity fueling the storm, Melissa became one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes to hit the Caribbean, resulting in devastating impacts.

The World Weather Attribution (WWA) study revealed that climate change pushed Melissa's maximum wind speeds up by 7% and intensified rainfall by 16%. These conditions were notably six times more likely due to climate change compared to a pre-industrial world, highlighting the severe consequences of warmer oceans and rising atmospheric temperatures.

Affected regions, including Jamaica, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Cuba, faced massive destruction, with roofs torn from homes, damaged hospitals, blocked roads, and ruined crops. As climate scientists connect rapid hurricane intensification to human activity, urgent attention to reducing carbon emissions is imperative to prevent similar future devastations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Shines at CII 4R Awards for MSW Excellence

Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Shines at CII 4R Awards for MSW Excellen...

 India
2
World News Update: From US Flight Cuts to Louvre Heist

World News Update: From US Flight Cuts to Louvre Heist

 Global
3

Groww's IPO: A Resounding Success with 1.64x Subscription

 India
4
India’s Solar Recycling: A Rs 3,700 Crore Green Revolution by 2047

India’s Solar Recycling: A Rs 3,700 Crore Green Revolution by 2047

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025