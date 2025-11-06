Left Menu

Blazing Reality: Delhi's Escalating Fire Emergencies

Over 15 years, Delhi recorded over 4 lakh emergency calls, with 6,611 deaths from fires, building collapses, and accidents. Fatalities surged significantly from 2020, reaching a high in 2023-24. The Delhi Fire Service manages diverse emergencies, operating 66 stations and a robust fleet of firefighting vehicles.

Delhi has witnessed a surge in emergency calls over the past 15 years, with the Delhi Fire Service responding to more than 4 lakh incidents involving fires, building collapses, and road crashes, which claimed 6,611 lives. Official data highlights a troubling upward trajectory in fatalities, peaking at 1,303 in 2023-24.

The city recorded an alarming rise in deaths starting in 2020, with annual fatalities nearly doubling by 2023-24. Despite these grim statistics, Delhi Fire Service officials stated there was no specific reason for the increased incidents, attributing them to unexpected occurrences often beyond control.

The department, operating 66 stations, has been pivotal in managing fires of varying severity, from minor to major, requiring extensive resources. Notable incidents include the Mundka commercial fire in 2022 and the 2019 Anaj Mandi blaze, underscoring the ongoing challenge of maintaining safety amidst rapid urban growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

