Typhoon Kalmaegi Wreaks Havoc in Southeast Asia
Typhoon Kalmaegi unleashed devastation in the Philippines and Vietnam, resulting in over 100 deaths, extensive flooding, and power outages. The storm forced thousands into emergency shelters, with Vietnam's central provinces reeling from prior floods. The disaster highlighted issues with flood control and corruption in the Philippines.
Typhoon Kalmaegi has left a trail of destruction as it moves through Southeast Asia. The typhoon struck the Philippines, claiming more than 100 lives and leaving a further 127 individuals unaccounted for. The devastation extended to Vietnam, where heavy rains and strong winds battered the coastal areas, prompting emergency preparations.
In an unusually strong November storm, Kalmaegi's winds reached impressive speeds of up to 220 kph, challenging the resilience of communities from Danang to Ho Chi Minh City. Vietnamese authorities braced for potential severe floods, with high tides expected to further exacerbate the situation.
The cyclone's path of destruction in Cebu and other parts of the Philippines was compounded by longstanding issues, including a corruption scandal involving substandard flood control projects. The country's vulnerability to natural disasters is an ongoing concern, aggravated by inadequate infrastructure and climate change.
