Kangra Airport Expansion: A Catalyst for Tourism Growth in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is advancing its efforts in expanding Kangra Airport, as Rs 460 crore has already been allocated for land acquisition, with an additional Rs 1,899 crore earmarked for future use, stated Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. This development is poised to significantly impact not just Kangra district's economy but also its neighboring areas.

With the airport's expansion, tourism activities are expected to rise, creating numerous employment opportunities for locals. High-end tourists will likely be attracted to the region, enhancing business prospects. Simultaneously, helipads are being established throughout the state to facilitate improved connectivity, with operational approvals already secured for locations like Sanjauli and Rampur Bushair.

The Chief Minister urged officials to expedite the construction of helipads at various sites, promising enhanced travel routes for tourists once these projects are completed. Additionally, Sukhu emphasized quickening the pace on various Asian Development Bank-funded tourism projects, marking tourism as a cornerstone of the state's economic agenda.

