China's Ambitious Carbon-Reduction Goals: Overpromised or Underdelivered?

Experts suggest China is poised to exceed its modest carbon reduction goals, yet the debate rages on whether this will suffice globally. As COP30 kicks off in Brazil, all eyes are on China's latest climate plan, which elaborates on Xi Jinping's September announcements.

China, the world's largest emitter and a leader in green technologies, faces intense scrutiny. Many argue its 7-10% emission cut target by 2035 falls short of limiting warming to within Paris Agreement targets. Climate Action Tracker's Norah Zhang stresses that a 30% cut is essential.

Despite criticism, China's green energy focus could surprise. Historically, China surpasses its targets, having already excelled in wind and solar deployment ahead of schedule. However, its reliance on coal poses significant challenges to achieving its climate ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)