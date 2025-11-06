Left Menu

Rising Tides: How Warming Poles Impact Global Marine Ecosystems

The International Symposium on Marine Ecosystems highlighted rapid warming in polar regions and its global effects. Experts discussed marine ecosystem management, emphasizing ecosystem-based strategies, women's empowerment, and innovation. Collaboration and resilience were identified as crucial for sustainable ocean development and enhancing coastal livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Marine ecosystems face unprecedented challenges as polar regions warm up nearly four times faster than other parts of the world, experts revealed at the International Symposium on Marine Ecosystems, which concluded on Thursday.

Dr. Thamban Meloth from the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research highlighted that melting sea ice profoundly impacts global ecosystems, raising sea levels and altering marine dynamics.

The symposium concluded with calls for sustainable resource management and women's empowerment, with experts urging innovative strategies for ocean development and stronger collaboration to tackle these global concerns.

