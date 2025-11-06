Rising Tides: How Warming Poles Impact Global Marine Ecosystems

Marine ecosystems face unprecedented challenges as polar regions warm up nearly four times faster than other parts of the world, experts revealed at the International Symposium on Marine Ecosystems, which concluded on Thursday.

Dr. Thamban Meloth from the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research highlighted that melting sea ice profoundly impacts global ecosystems, raising sea levels and altering marine dynamics.

The symposium concluded with calls for sustainable resource management and women's empowerment, with experts urging innovative strategies for ocean development and stronger collaboration to tackle these global concerns.