Devastation in Southeast Asia: Typhoon Kalmaegi's Deadly Path

Typhoon Kalmaegi has wreaked havoc in Vietnam, leaving at least five people dead following a devastating journey from the Philippines, where it claimed 188 lives. Vietnamese officials reported extensively damaged homes and infrastructure, with severe power outages affecting 1.3 million residents as the storm made landfall late Thursday.

As recovery efforts continue, authorities are bracing for significant rainfall with warnings of up to 200 millimetres in central provinces. Rising river levels present the threat of further flooding and landslides across central Vietnam, while the government has deployed over 268,000 soldiers to assist with search-and-rescue operations in affected areas.

Having created widespread destruction, Typhoon Kalmaegi leaves a lasting impression on the region historically vulnerable to these natural disasters. Meanwhile, the Philippines prepares for another potential calamity as Typhoon Fung-wong is forecasted to intensify, bringing heightened alert and preparedness in its path.