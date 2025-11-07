Welspun Enterprises Secures Rs 3,145 Crore Water Treatment Project in Maharashtra

Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WEL) announced on Friday that it has secured a significant contract valued at Rs 3,145 crore. The deal involves designing, building, and operating a 910 MLD water treatment plant in Panjrapur, Maharashtra, aimed at bolstering Mumbai's water supply.

The project will incorporate advanced technologies to ensure efficient and sustainable operations, with WEL partnering with Veolia, a leading global firm in water management solutions, as its technology provider. This initiative includes extensive civil, mechanical, electrical, and instrumentation work, and the creation of a treated water sump and pumping station.

The design and build phase is projected for completion within 48 months, with WEL then set to manage the facility for 15 years. The project contributes Rs 16,330 crore to WEL's consolidated order book, underscoring its significant impact on the company's growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)