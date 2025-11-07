Swift Response Contains Blaze at Gautampuri Shop

A fire erupted at a shop in the Gautampuri area of northeast Delhi on Friday afternoon, prompting immediate action from the Delhi Fire Services.

The incident occurred at approximately 2.22 pm, as reported by officials, but fortunately, there have been no casualties.

Within an hour, by 3.20 pm, the deployed five fire tenders managed to bring the blaze under control, ensuring the situation was contained efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)