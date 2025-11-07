Left Menu

Swift Response Contains Blaze at Gautampuri Shop

A fire erupted in a shop in northeast Delhi's Gautampuri, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services. Five fire tenders were dispatched, successfully controlling the blaze within an hour with no reported casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted at a shop in the Gautampuri area of northeast Delhi on Friday afternoon, prompting immediate action from the Delhi Fire Services.

The incident occurred at approximately 2.22 pm, as reported by officials, but fortunately, there have been no casualties.

Within an hour, by 3.20 pm, the deployed five fire tenders managed to bring the blaze under control, ensuring the situation was contained efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

