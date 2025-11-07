Left Menu

Tempo Gutted in Gandhi Nagar Blaze

A tempo was completely destroyed by fire in Gandhi Nagar, east Delhi. The fire department responded at 2.36 pm with two fire tenders and successfully extinguished the flames. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the incident.

A fire engulfed a tempo in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area on Friday afternoon, according to a Delhi Fire Services official.

The fire department was alerted at 2.36 pm, promptly dispatching two fire tenders to the scene.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames, and no injuries were reported, although the vehicle was entirely consumed by the fire, the official confirmed.

