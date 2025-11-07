Tehran's Looming Crisis: Water Scarcity Threatens the City

In a stark warning, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has announced that Tehran is on the brink of a severe water and energy crisis. Reservoir levels have reached historic lows, imperiling both drinking water supplies and electricity generation, as reported on Friday.

With Tehran now in its sixth consecutive year of drought, Pezeshkian outlined a grim scenario. If rainfall does not replenish the region by late November, water rationing might become inevitable. In the absence of rain, evacuation plans may be necessary, he noted during a statement to SNN.ir.

The situation highlights Tehran's significant reliance on hydropower and outdated agricultural systems. Experts argue that longstanding policies, which placed water-intensive industries in arid regions, have further strained available resources, prompting calls for modernized irrigation and industrial relocation to coastal areas with desalination potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)