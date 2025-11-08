Modi's Momentous Visit: Celebrating 25 Years of Uttarakhand with New Projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join celebrations in Dehradun for Uttarakhand's 25th anniversary and lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 7,000 crore. He will also launch a postal stamp, address attendees, and release funds to farmers as part of the development initiatives in various key sectors.
Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, will participate in the 25th anniversary celebrations of Uttarakhand's formation in Dehradun on Sunday. He plans to lay the foundation stone for multiple projects valued at Rs 7,210 crore in the hill state as part of the commemorative activities.
At the event, Modi will unveil a commemorative postal stamp and address the gathered crowd. The celebration will also feature the launch of various development projects worth over Rs 8,140 crores. This includes inaugurating projects totaling over Rs 930 crores, alongside laying the foundation for further developments valued at more than Rs 7,210 crores.
A diverse range of sectors will benefit from these projects, including drinking water, irrigation, education, energy, urban development, and sports. Additionally, Modi will distribute Rs 62 crore in support to over 28,000 farmers' accounts under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana initiative.
