Left Menu

Modi's Momentous Visit: Celebrating 25 Years of Uttarakhand with New Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join celebrations in Dehradun for Uttarakhand's 25th anniversary and lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 7,000 crore. He will also launch a postal stamp, address attendees, and release funds to farmers as part of the development initiatives in various key sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 10:43 IST
Modi's Momentous Visit: Celebrating 25 Years of Uttarakhand with New Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, will participate in the 25th anniversary celebrations of Uttarakhand's formation in Dehradun on Sunday. He plans to lay the foundation stone for multiple projects valued at Rs 7,210 crore in the hill state as part of the commemorative activities.

At the event, Modi will unveil a commemorative postal stamp and address the gathered crowd. The celebration will also feature the launch of various development projects worth over Rs 8,140 crores. This includes inaugurating projects totaling over Rs 930 crores, alongside laying the foundation for further developments valued at more than Rs 7,210 crores.

A diverse range of sectors will benefit from these projects, including drinking water, irrigation, education, energy, urban development, and sports. Additionally, Modi will distribute Rs 62 crore in support to over 28,000 farmers' accounts under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Stalemate: Can Bipartisanship Break the 39-Day Government Shutdown?

Senate Stalemate: Can Bipartisanship Break the 39-Day Government Shutdown?

 United States
2
Breaking Barriers in Flames: Meet Pakistan's Trailblazing Female Firefighter

Breaking Barriers in Flames: Meet Pakistan's Trailblazing Female Firefighter

 Pakistan
3
Liverpool's Tenacity Tested in Premier League Comeback Quest

Liverpool's Tenacity Tested in Premier League Comeback Quest

 Global
4
Here’s why morning exercise feels so hard

Here’s why morning exercise feels so hard

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025