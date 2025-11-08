Left Menu

Rare plant species discovered in Arunachal, CM hails botanists

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 08-11-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 14:29 IST
Rare plant species discovered in Arunachal, CM hails botanists
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday said scientists at Botanical Survey of India's regional centre here discovered two rare Hoya species of plants, marking a significant milestone in the documentation of the state's floral diversity.

The chief minister informed that Hoya chinghungensis has been reported for the first time in India, while Hoya acuminata has been recorded for the first time in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sharing the information on X, Khandu said, "Heartiest congratulations to the entire team of Botanical Survey of India, Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre, Itanagar for their remarkable scientific contribution." The discoveries were made during extensive floristic explorations conducted in the districts of East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, and Longding, he said.

Khandu lauded the scientists for their dedication, stating that the discovery once again highlights the ''rich and unique biodiversity of Arunachal Pradesh''.

"Proud moment for our scientists and researchers. Many more such discoveries await in our forests!" he said.

The discovery by BSI researchers underscores Arunachal Pradesh's position as a global biodiversity hotspot, with many of its forested regions remaining biologically unexplored.

The Hoya genus, commonly known as wax plants, is prized for its beautiful star-shaped flowers and ecological significance in forest ecosystems.

Experts believe that these findings not only expand India's floristic records but also emphasise the importance of continued scientific exploration and conservation efforts in the Eastern Himalayas.

