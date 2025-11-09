Left Menu

09-11-2025
Rajasthan refinery project to be completed next month
The HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) project, a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and the Rajasthan Government, is expected to be completed next month, a senior official said.

The public-sector refinery and petrochemical complex being built in Pachpadra, near Balotra and Barmer in Rajasthan, will produce petrol, diesel, and various petrochemical products.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the refinery in 2018.

HPCL holds a 74 per cent stake and the Rajasthan Government holds 26 per cent stake in the project, which envisages building a nine Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) greenfield refinery and petrochemical complex.

The HRRL refinery is being set up with state-of-the-art technology using highly energy efficient systems and processes, the official said.

While 7.5 MMTPA crude oil will be sourced from Mundra terminal in Gujarat, which is 495 km away, the remaining 1.5 MMTPA will come from Mangla crude oil terminal in Barmer, 75 km from the refinery project, he said.

As part of its social responsibility initiative, HRRL has taken up various activities in nearby areas of Balotra and Pachpadra, including building a school at Sambhra village. A hospital is also being constructed at the village, he said.

