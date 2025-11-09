Andhra govt to invite tenders worth over Rs 1,000 cr for road development: Minister
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Roads and Buildings Minister B C Janardhan Reddy on Sunday said tenders for road development works worth over Rs 1,000 crore will be invited soon.
He said the NDA coalition government has already taken up road repair works worth Rs 2,500 crore since coming to power, as part of its mission to make Andhra Pradesh pothole-free and ensure smooth travel for the public.
"Tenders for road development works worth over Rs 1,000 crore will be called shortly as part of our mission to make Andhra Pradesh a pothole-free state," Reddy said in a press release.
The minister said that within five months of assuming office, the TDP-led NDA government had sanctioned major road repair and maintenance projects to restore road infrastructure across the state.
Reddy alleged that the previous YSRCP government had neglected road maintenance between 2019 and 2024, leaving thousands of kilometres of roads in ''poor condition''.
He added that the government was exploring the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to develop roads without burdening the public.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
InCred Holdings files confidential IPO papers with Sebi: eyes Rs 3,000-4,000 cr via issue
Philippines evacuates 100,000 people as Fung-wong intensifies into super typhoon
Uttarakhand budget was only Rs 4,000 crore 25 years ago, it has now crossed Rs one lakh crore: PM Modi.
TN procured over 6,000 MT of ragi in last 3 years: Food Minister
Gaza health officials say over 69,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel-Hamas war so far