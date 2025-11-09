Left Menu

Andhra govt to invite tenders worth over Rs 1,000 cr for road development: Minister

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 09-11-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 17:37 IST
Andhra Pradesh Roads and Buildings Minister B C Janardhan Reddy on Sunday said tenders for road development works worth over Rs 1,000 crore will be invited soon.

He said the NDA coalition government has already taken up road repair works worth Rs 2,500 crore since coming to power, as part of its mission to make Andhra Pradesh pothole-free and ensure smooth travel for the public.

"Tenders for road development works worth over Rs 1,000 crore will be called shortly as part of our mission to make Andhra Pradesh a pothole-free state," Reddy said in a press release.

The minister said that within five months of assuming office, the TDP-led NDA government had sanctioned major road repair and maintenance projects to restore road infrastructure across the state.

Reddy alleged that the previous YSRCP government had neglected road maintenance between 2019 and 2024, leaving thousands of kilometres of roads in ''poor condition''.

He added that the government was exploring the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to develop roads without burdening the public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

