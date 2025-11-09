Metro expansion in cities easing traffic congestion, ensuring last-mile commute: Manohar Lal

Union Minister for Housing, Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal said expansion of metro services is being undertaken across crowded cities nationwide to ease traffic congestion. He also said a separate licence for last-mile connectivity will no longer be required, as it will now be integrated within the metro service licence itself. Addressing representatives from various states during the valedictory session of the 18th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Exhibition in Gurugram, the Union minister asserted that the three-day conference was not limited to discussions but aimed at implementing practical ideas shared by experts. According to an official statement, minister Manohar Lal underlined the need to increase the number of electric vehicles and address challenges such as charging infrastructure. He said India has surplus electricity, which will ensure sufficient power for charging stations, and stressed adopting new technologies like superchargers that can charge vehicles quickly. He further said, with the projected rise of India's urban population by 2047, it is essential to work in a planned and innovative manner. He spoke about challenges of parking in cities like Delhi and said there is a need to address them effectively. He also suggested that the next year's conference include new topics and focus more on digital accessibility. He assured participants that the ideas and recommendations discussed during the conference will be taken forward at the ministerial level to ensure the event's objectives are fulfilled. Lal said the government is working actively to develop better infrastructure and is committed to providing improved services in every sector. Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) Managing Director Dr Chandra Shekhar Khare said the three-day conference brought together participants, experts, and city representatives from across the country who not only deliberated on the future of urban mobility but also expressed a commitment to giving a new direction to how India commutes. Dr Khare said the insights, ideas, and policy suggestions emerging from the conference would help state governments and municipal bodies take concrete steps to strengthen urban mobility in their regions. He urged all participants to implement the outcomes of the conference to make Indian cities not only smarter, but also sustainable and people-centric. In recognition of excellence in urban transport, states, Union territories, and city authorities were honoured during the session. Union minister Manohar Lal presented awards to the winners. The Metropolitan Transport Corporation Limited, Chennai, received the award for the City with the Best Public Transport System, while BRTS Company Limited, Hubballi-Dharwad, received a commendation certificate. Udaipur Smart City Limited was awarded in the City with the Best Non-Motorised Transport category, with Thrissur (State Mission Management) receiving a special mention. The Municipal Corporation Pimpri Chinchwad was honoured as the City with Most Innovative Financing. Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TGREDCO), Hyderabad, won the City with the Best Green Transport Initiative award, while Kochi Metro Rail Limited, Kochi, received a commendation certificate. Chennai Metro Rail Limited received the Metro Rail with the Best Multi-Modal Integration award, while the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Delhi, was recognised for Best Passenger Service, with Chennai Metro Rail Corporation also receiving a commendation certificate in this category. The Running Trophy for the State/UT Implementing the Best Urban Transport Project (last year) was jointly awarded to West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation Limited, Kolkata, and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Mysuru, with a special mention for Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), Bhubaneswar. Aizawl (Town and Country Planning Department, Mizoram) received a special award for Traffic Management. On this occasion, Union minister Manohar Lal launched the logo and official website of the PM e-Bus Service. The Union Minister also announced that the 19th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Exhibition will be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from October 23 to 25, 2026, under the theme ''Urban Accessibility and Livability in the Digital Age.''

