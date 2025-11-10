Super Typhoon Fung-wong: A Testament to Nature's Fury in the Philippines
Super Typhoon Fung-wong has devastated the Philippines, killing four. Over a million were evacuated, though major destruction reports have not emerged yet. Initial death tolls appear minimal despite powerful winds and floods. The storm is moving towards Taiwan, which is preparing for its impact.
Super Typhoon Fung-wong, one of the most powerful storms of the year, has claimed four lives in the Philippines, according to authorities who began assessing the damage as the storm abated. Although preliminary assessments report no major destruction, officials warn of potential hazards due to heavy rains and storm surges.
Residents experienced a tumultuous night, as more than a million people were evacuated ahead of the typhoon's landfall on Luzon, the country's most populous island, where strong winds and rain wreaked havoc. Individuals like Romeo Mariano in Isabela described the terrifying winds and fallen debris disrupting sleep and causing damage to homes.
Civil defence official Raffy Alejandro reported that fatalities would likely be minimal. However, local incidents like a mudslide in Nueva Vizcaya claimed the lives of two children, with other casualties resulting from drowning and falling debris. As Fung-wong shifts toward Taiwan, it continues to pose risks with decreased but formidable winds, causing authorities to prepare for its possible impact.
