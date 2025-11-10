Left Menu

WeWork India's Profitable Transformation: Achieving Flexibility at Scale

WeWork India reported a sharp decrease in net profit to Rs 6.4 crore, influenced by a previous year's high base from a tax credit. Despite this, total income rose to Rs 585.54 crore. The company plans to expand its workspace portfolio and emphasizes creating sustainable, tech-enabled environments across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:43 IST
WeWork India's Profitable Transformation: Achieving Flexibility at Scale
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm WeWork India Management Ltd has reported a significant drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.4 crore for the quarter ended September, a sharp decline from the Rs 203.74 crore profit during the same period last year, largely due to a deferred tax credit.

Despite the dip in profits, WeWork India saw a rise in total income to Rs 585.54 crore for the July-September period, up from Rs 499.47 crore in the previous year. The company launched in 2017, offers flexible workspaces across eight major cities through 70 centers, covering 7.8 million square feet.

WeWork India plans further growth, with expansion efforts poised to extend their portfolio to 10 million square feet. CEO Karan Virwani stresses the importance of sustainability and innovation in the company's approach, supporting a tech-enabled ecosystem for workspaces that contributes positively to communities and organizations alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escapade Ends: iPhone 15 Theft Suspect Nabbed After Elusive Run

Escapade Ends: iPhone 15 Theft Suspect Nabbed After Elusive Run

 India
2
South Korea's Political Storm: Yoon Suk Yeol's Drone Controversy

South Korea's Political Storm: Yoon Suk Yeol's Drone Controversy

 South Korea
3
Family Tragedy Unfolds in West Godavari

Family Tragedy Unfolds in West Godavari

 India
4
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Greenlights Key Projects and Schemes

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Greenlights Key Projects and Schemes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025