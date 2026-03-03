IEA Mobilizes Emergency Stockpiles Amid Middle East Tensions
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:55 IST
The International Energy Agency (IEA) is poised to intervene in the global oil market amid disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in Iran, according to documents seen by Bloomberg News on Tuesday. The agency has over a billion barrels in emergency stockpiles.
In an effort to stabilize the situation, the IEA has called for a meeting at 2 p.m. (1300 GMT) Paris time, aiming to address concerns over the oil market in the Middle East.
With member nations holding significant reserves, the collaboration seeks to mitigate the impact of the ongoing unrest and secure energy supplies worldwide.
