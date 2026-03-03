Left Menu

Pound Plummets Amid Middle East Conflict and Inflation Fears

The British pound dropped to a three-month low due to rising oil prices from Middle East tensions, sparking inflation fears. The UK's economic uncertainties and political instability are also factors. Traders lowered rate-cut expectations as British bond yields surged. Economic growth forecasts are weak amidst global instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:58 IST
Pound Plummets Amid Middle East Conflict and Inflation Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British pound hit a three-month low on Tuesday, driven down by the escalating conflict in the Middle East. The resulting rise in oil prices has reignited inflation concerns and led traders to adjust their rate-cut expectations.

Against the dollar, the pound dipped 0.65% to $1.3319, while remaining stable against the euro at 87.14 pence. The currency has already been under pressure due to economic uncertainties and domestic political issues. Addressing these challenges, finance minister Rachel Reeves announced a projected 1.1% growth for the UK economy this year, as reflected in the Office for Budget Responsibility's latest figures.

Traders now see just a 22% chance of a central bank rate cut this month, down from 75% last week. Meanwhile, British bond yields have risen for two days straight. The global turmoil heightens the fragility of UK assets, compounded by Labour's loss in a Manchester election and subsequent political unease surrounding Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Undergoes Major Reshuffle: Key Positions Reassigned

Delhi Police Undergoes Major Reshuffle: Key Positions Reassigned

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Takes Critical Step in Snakebite Prevention

Himachal Pradesh Takes Critical Step in Snakebite Prevention

 India
3
Tragic Toll: Israeli Attacks on Lebanon

Tragic Toll: Israeli Attacks on Lebanon

 United Arab Emirates
4
Qatar's LNG Strikes: India's Energy Crisis Unfolds

Qatar's LNG Strikes: India's Energy Crisis Unfolds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026