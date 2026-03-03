Missile Strikes Shake Central Israel
Iranian missile strikes hit central Israel on Tuesday. The Israeli military is coordinating search and rescue efforts alongside emergency teams at the impact sites. The circumstances of these strikes are currently under investigation, according to military sources.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:55 IST
Iranian missile strikes rattled central Israel on Tuesday, prompting immediate action by the Israeli military.
Search and rescue forces, along with a multitude of emergency teams, have been dispatched to the affected areas to assess and manage the situation.
The military has stated that the circumstances surrounding these attacks are still under thorough investigation.
