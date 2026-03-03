Left Menu

Potential Missile Threat Puts Dhahran on High Alert

The U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia has issued a security alert concerning a potential missile or drone attack targeting Dhahran. The city houses the U.S. consulate and Aramco's headquarters. Residents and officials are advised to stay vigilant as the threat unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:56 IST
The U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia has raised alarms with a critical security alert, cautioning about a potential impending missile or drone strike targeting the eastern city of Dhahran. This area is especially significant as it is home to a U.S. consulate.

In addition to the consulate, Dhahran hosts the headquarters of the Saudi state oil company, Aramco, which could be a potential target in the event of an attack. The alert has prompted concerns among residents and officials alike.

The embassy has called for heightened vigilance amidst the developing situation, and authorities are likely coordinating to ensure adequate security measures are in place to protect key strategic assets in Dhahran.

