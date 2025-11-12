India's Climate Crisis: A 'Continuous Threat' Highlighted by Germanwatch Report

India is ranked as the ninth most impacted nation globally by climate disasters over the last three decades, as per the Climate Risk Index 2026 released by Germanwatch at COP30 in Belem, Brazil. The report highlights that nearly 430 extreme weather events in India have resulted in over 80,000 deaths and significant economic losses amounting to almost USD 170 billion from 1995 to 2024.

The report points out that India's situation represents a persistent climate threat, with repeated floods, cyclones, droughts, and heat waves steadily eroding development progress and threatening livelihoods. The country's large population and vulnerability to monsoon variability exacerbate these impacts, affecting millions annually.

Germanwatch emphasizes the urgent need for India and other nations to prioritize climate adaptation measures, such as early warning systems, to cope with the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events driven by human-induced climate change.