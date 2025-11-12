Skirmish Erupts at UN Climate Talks in Brazilian Amazon

A clash broke out at the United Nations climate talks in Belem, Brazil, as activists attempted to breach the conference's security barriers. The confrontation occurred during the COP30 talks, with two security personnel sustaining minor injuries as protesters were pushed back.

The incident unfolded as attendees were leaving the venue, with protesters chanting and demanding greater Indigenous representation in the discussions. Tensions escalated when security guards responded, leading to scuffles involving both sides.

Agustin Ocaña from the Global Youth Coalition described the protesters' motivations as driven by desperation to protect their land and resources. The unrest reflects growing discontent over prolonged deliberations on environmental protection amid ongoing environmental degradation.

