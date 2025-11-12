Mizoram's 'Silent City': A Triumph in Traffic Management

Mizoram has been recognized with a prestigious award for its exemplary performance in traffic management during the 18th Urban Mobility India (UMI) conference, held recently in Gurugram, Haryana. The award, presented to the state's Urban Development & Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA) secretary Lalmalsawma Pachuau, was handed over by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu.

The UMI Conference, organized annually by the Institute of Urban Transport in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, serves as a national platform to promote innovative, sustainable, and inclusive urban mobility solutions. Mizoram's Town & Country Planning Wing showcased their innovative urban traffic management strategies, which focus on disciplined road behavior and minimal congestion.

The state's capital, Aizawl, has been nicknamed the 'Silent City' due to its commendable public discipline in avoiding unnecessary honking. The Mizoram government dedicated the award to its citizens, lauding their civic sense and cooperation, which have been praised by many, including former Indian President Ram Nath Kovind. This award highlights the coordination and efforts of all departments involved in maintaining road discipline.

