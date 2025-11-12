Tragedy at Sea: The Perils of the Central Mediterranean Route

A heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded off the Libyan coast, as a rubber boat carrying 49 migrants capsized, resulting in 42 individuals missing and presumed dead, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The vessel sank near the Al Buri oilfield, with Libyan authorities rescuing seven survivors who had been adrift for six days. These migrants hailed from Sudan, Nigeria, Cameroon, and Somalia. This incident adds to the growing toll of over 1,000 deaths in the Mediterranean in 2023, underscoring the dire risks migrants face on this perilous journey.

Calls for action have intensified, with several countries urging Libya at a U.N. meeting to shutter detention centers where migrants reportedly endure torture and abuse. The Mediterranean remains a perilous passage for those escaping conflict and poverty, with recent incidents highlighting the urgent need for international intervention and humanitarian support.

(With inputs from agencies.)