Revolutionizing Workspaces: The Next Phase of Workplace Evolution in Asia Pacific

Corporate occupiers in the Asia Pacific are reshaping workplaces by investing in quality and embracing hybrid models to cater to a diverse workforce, as noted by Colliers' '2026 Asia Pacific Workplace Insights' report. India's office market is a leader in inclusivity and sustainability, impacting employee experience significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-11-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 17:11 IST
Corporate occupiers across the Asia Pacific are taking bold steps to revolutionize their workspaces, according to Colliers' new report, '2026 Asia Pacific Workplace Insights'. These firms are prioritizing quality, hybrid models, and inclusive strategies to meet the diverse needs of their workforces.

Drawing insights from over 800 corporate occupiers in the region, the report highlights continuing trends in hybrid work, inclusivity, employee need fulfillment, sustainability, and technological adeptness. India's office market is notably ahead, focusing on inclusivity and sustainability, setting a benchmark for others.

Despite global challenges, India's office market remains strong, with robust demand projected to reach 70 million square feet by 2025. Developers are increasingly building world-class workspaces with wellness-driven designs and advanced technologies, supporting the paradigm shift towards flexible, sustainable office environments.

