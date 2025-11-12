Buffaloes of Soure: The Heartbeat of Marajo Island

In the Brazilian town of Soure, located on Marajo Island, buffaloes have become more than just animals; they are integral to the community's way of life. As COP30 climate talks take place in Belem, Soure highlights a unique sustainable transport method: the widespread use of buffaloes.

Introduced from Asia in the 19th century, these animals have seamlessly adapted to the island's marshlands and now wander through the streets, supporting local agriculture and even joining the ranks of the police force. Their adaptability has made them an essential aspect of the town's infrastructure.

Beyond their role in transport and security, buffaloes also bolster the economy through their meat and milk, considered delicacies across Brazil. Soure's buffaloes illustrate a resilient culture and economy, attracting tourists eager to experience a unique blend of tradition and sustainability.

