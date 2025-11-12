Left Menu

Buffaloes of Soure: The Heartbeat of Marajo Island

In Soure, Brazil, buffaloes play a vital role in sustainable transport and define local culture, economy, and identity. First brought to Marajo Island in the 19th century, they have adapted well, contributing to local agriculture, the police force, and tourism, while their meat and milk remain local staples.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Soure | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:21 IST
Buffaloes of Soure: The Heartbeat of Marajo Island
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In the Brazilian town of Soure, located on Marajo Island, buffaloes have become more than just animals; they are integral to the community's way of life. As COP30 climate talks take place in Belem, Soure highlights a unique sustainable transport method: the widespread use of buffaloes.

Introduced from Asia in the 19th century, these animals have seamlessly adapted to the island's marshlands and now wander through the streets, supporting local agriculture and even joining the ranks of the police force. Their adaptability has made them an essential aspect of the town's infrastructure.

Beyond their role in transport and security, buffaloes also bolster the economy through their meat and milk, considered delicacies across Brazil. Soure's buffaloes illustrate a resilient culture and economy, attracting tourists eager to experience a unique blend of tradition and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ivory Coast National Jailed for Jihadist Recruitment in Europe

Ivory Coast National Jailed for Jihadist Recruitment in Europe

 Malta
2
Indian Tennis Stars Inspire Karnataka's Rising Talent Ahead of Billie Jean King Cup

Indian Tennis Stars Inspire Karnataka's Rising Talent Ahead of Billie Jean K...

 India
3
Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Just Probe in Delhi Blast Case

Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Just Probe in Delhi Blast Case

 India
4
India's Data Centres on the Rise: A $94 Billion Opportunity

India's Data Centres on the Rise: A $94 Billion Opportunity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025