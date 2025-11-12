Seismic Jolt: Cyprus Hit by 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 rattled Cyprus on Wednesday, sending tremors through parts of Lebanon as well. According to Cyprus' Geological Surveys Department, the quake's epicenter was located 20 km northeast of the city of Paphos, occurring at a depth of 15 km.

As a precautionary measure, several public buildings in the Paphos district were briefly evacuated following the quake, a report from state television confirmed. The seismic event happened at 11:32 a.m. local time, and aftershocks were observed, with one significant tremor measuring 5.3 on the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre's scale in the afternoon.

Residents in high-rise buildings, including those in the capital, Nicosia, reported feeling the tremor. The region of Cyprus is noted for its seismic activity, but such earthquakes seldom result in significant damage. Observers using the EMSC platform noted that the seismic waves could also be felt in Lebanon.

