Choking Capital: Tackling Delhi-NCR's Air Quality Crisis
Air pollution remains a critical concern in Delhi-NCR, with increased stubble burning and industrial emissions. The Central Pollution Control Board and Commission for Air Quality Management are implementing strategies, including GRAP, to control pollution levels. The Supreme Court has been briefed on actions taken and anticipated further hearings.
- Country:
- India
Air pollution in Delhi-NCR has become a pressing issue, with over 4,000 stubble burning incidents reported in Punjab and Haryana from September 15 to November 10. The Supreme Court has been informed of the closure of over 1,500 polluting industrial units in the region, as authorities aim to manage the severe air quality crisis.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) have filed affidavits detailing steps taken following directives from the apex court. The measures include the invocation of Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in response to deteriorating air quality and the deployment of flying squads to oversee enforcement in Punjab and Haryana.
In preparation for further discussions, CAQM is maintaining a proactive approach by closely monitoring active fire counts and engaging with state governments. The CPCB has enhanced public access to real-time air quality data through the SAMEER app, while promoting cleaner alternatives to deter stubble burning. The Supreme Court is set to hear the case further on November 17.
(With inputs from agencies.)
