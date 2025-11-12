Left Menu

Unveiling Phenome India: A Leap Towards Predictive Healthcare

The Union Minister of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, inaugurates a national conclave at IMMT, Bhubaneswar, showcasing Phenome India - CSIR Health Cohort Knowledgebase (PI-CHeCK). This initiative aims to establish a national biobank for tracking disease progression in India, emphasizing prevention and early detection of health conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated a national conclave on longitudinal cohort studies at the Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology in Bhubaneswar.

The highlight was Phenome India - CSIR Health Cohort Knowledgebase (PI-CHeCK), a pioneering national health research initiative aimed at creating a biobank to track and predict disease progression in India.

Director Souvik Maiti emphasized the project's role in creating preventative health parameters, while project lead Shantanu Sengupta underlined the significance of longitudinal studies in addressing India's high disease burden, having enrolled over 10,000 participants across 16 states.

