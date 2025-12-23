Biocon and Ajanta Pharma Forge Strategic Alliance for Diabetes Drug

Biotech giant Biocon announced a new partnership with Ajanta Pharma, signing an out-licensing agreement for the distribution of its diabetes drug, Semaglutide, in 23 countries.

Under the agreement, Biocon will supply Semaglutide to Ajanta Pharma for exclusive marketing rights in these regions, extending its reach across Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia.

Biocon CEO Siddharth Mittal emphasized the strategic nature of this alliance in broadening Biocon's GLP-1 portfolio, while Ajanta Pharma's MD, Yogesh Agrawal, highlighted the growing global acceptance of GLP-1 therapies as important milestones in diabetes treatment.