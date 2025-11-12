Delhi's AI-Driven Leap in Urban Water Management
Delhi government partners with IIT Kanpur to create India's first AI-driven urban water management model, focusing on modernizing systems and improving efficiency. This collaboration aims to tackle urban water challenges, enhance customer satisfaction, and support the Clean Yamuna Mission using AI technologies.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government has joined forces with IIT Kanpur to spearhead the development of an AI-driven urban water management model, a first in India.
This strategic collaboration was formalized with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Delhi Jal Board and IIT Kanpur's Airawat Research Foundation, marking a significant milestone in India's sustainable urban water management efforts.
By leveraging AI technologies, the partnership seeks to address vital challenges like non-revenue water reduction, real-time infrastructure monitoring, and pollution control, all while enhancing citizens' experience with improved grievance redressal and revenue management systems.
(With inputs from agencies.)