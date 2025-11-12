Left Menu

Delhi's AI-Driven Leap in Urban Water Management

Delhi government partners with IIT Kanpur to create India's first AI-driven urban water management model, focusing on modernizing systems and improving efficiency. This collaboration aims to tackle urban water challenges, enhance customer satisfaction, and support the Clean Yamuna Mission using AI technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:31 IST
Delhi's AI-Driven Leap in Urban Water Management
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has joined forces with IIT Kanpur to spearhead the development of an AI-driven urban water management model, a first in India.

This strategic collaboration was formalized with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Delhi Jal Board and IIT Kanpur's Airawat Research Foundation, marking a significant milestone in India's sustainable urban water management efforts.

By leveraging AI technologies, the partnership seeks to address vital challenges like non-revenue water reduction, real-time infrastructure monitoring, and pollution control, all while enhancing citizens' experience with improved grievance redressal and revenue management systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
WeightWatchers Plans To Boost Success With New Pill

WeightWatchers Plans To Boost Success With New Pill

 Global
2
Nigeria's National Assembly Approves Additional Borrowing to Bridge Budget Gap

Nigeria's National Assembly Approves Additional Borrowing to Bridge Budget G...

 Global
3
Sudan's Turmoil: High-Stakes Political Shake-Up

Sudan's Turmoil: High-Stakes Political Shake-Up

 Global
4
Exxon Mobil Hits New Milestone in Guyana

Exxon Mobil Hits New Milestone in Guyana

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025