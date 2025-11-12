Delhi's AI-Driven Leap in Urban Water Management

The Delhi government has joined forces with IIT Kanpur to spearhead the development of an AI-driven urban water management model, a first in India.

This strategic collaboration was formalized with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Delhi Jal Board and IIT Kanpur's Airawat Research Foundation, marking a significant milestone in India's sustainable urban water management efforts.

By leveraging AI technologies, the partnership seeks to address vital challenges like non-revenue water reduction, real-time infrastructure monitoring, and pollution control, all while enhancing citizens' experience with improved grievance redressal and revenue management systems.

