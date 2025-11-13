Left Menu

Guardians at the Gates: INDIA FENCE EXPO 2025 Set to Revolutionize Perimeter Security

INDIA FENCE EXPO 2025, organized by NuernbergMesse India, will be held in New Delhi, spotlighting India's burgeoning fence and perimeter security market. The event will feature advanced technologies and discussions on smart fencing, border security, and infrastructure protection, fostering collaboration among industry leaders and government bodies.

Updated: 13-11-2025 12:02 IST
  • India

The INDIA FENCE EXPO 2025, organized by NuernbergMesse India, is poised to become a pivotal event spotlighting India's growing fence and perimeter security market. Scheduled for November 27-29, 2025, at Yashobhoomi (IICC), Dwarka, New Delhi, the expo will gather industry leaders, government bodies, and infrastructure developers to showcase cutting-edge products, systems, and solutions responding to India's evolving security needs.

This landmark event will present advanced fencing systems, smart surveillance solutions, border-security innovations, and high-performance coatings, establishing itself as the leading platform for perimeter protection in the country. Participants include top industry names such as A-1 Fence Products, Magal Security Systems India, and Axalta Coating Systems India, representing a comprehensive spectrum of the fencing ecosystem.

Key discussions will revolve around emerging threats, technological innovations, and sustainable approaches in perimeter fencing. A Conference on Perimeter Security and Infrastructure Protection will attract policymakers, defence experts, and urban planners to share insights. The expo also anticipates participation from significant entities like the Border Security Force and Indian Railways, underlining its strategic importance.

