Left Menu

Tragedy in Uttarakhand: Leopard Attack Claims Elderly Woman's Life

A leopard attack resulted in the death of an elderly woman, Rani Devi, in Pauri district, Uttarakhand. The incident occurred while Devi was cutting grass. The forest department has deployed a team for area security and plans to install a cage to prevent further incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kotdwar | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:20 IST
Tragedy in Uttarakhand: Leopard Attack Claims Elderly Woman's Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard attack claimed the life of an elderly woman in the Pokhra area of Pauri district, Uttarakhand, on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 11:30 am when Rani Devi, aged 65, was cutting grass in Bagdi village. Her daughter-in-law, who had been with her, had returned home just before the attack to prepare lunch.

After Devi failed to return home by 2 pm, a search party found her body with deep neck wounds, suggesting a fierce struggle. Forest officials swiftly responded, securing the area, and a security team is on alert to prevent more attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah Stands Firm: Justice for Bombing Culprits, Fairness for J&K Residents

Omar Abdullah Stands Firm: Justice for Bombing Culprits, Fairness for J&K Re...

 India
2
Carlyle Eyes Acquisition of Lukoil's Global Assets Amid Sanctions

Carlyle Eyes Acquisition of Lukoil's Global Assets Amid Sanctions

 Global
3
Sikkim CM's Hospital Scare: Quick Response Averts Crisis

Sikkim CM's Hospital Scare: Quick Response Averts Crisis

 India
4
Epstein Emails Ignite Political Firestorm Over Trump Ties

Epstein Emails Ignite Political Firestorm Over Trump Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025