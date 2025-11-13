Tragedy in Uttarakhand: Leopard Attack Claims Elderly Woman's Life
A leopard attack resulted in the death of an elderly woman, Rani Devi, in Pauri district, Uttarakhand. The incident occurred while Devi was cutting grass. The forest department has deployed a team for area security and plans to install a cage to prevent further incidents.
A leopard attack claimed the life of an elderly woman in the Pokhra area of Pauri district, Uttarakhand, on Thursday.
The incident occurred around 11:30 am when Rani Devi, aged 65, was cutting grass in Bagdi village. Her daughter-in-law, who had been with her, had returned home just before the attack to prepare lunch.
After Devi failed to return home by 2 pm, a search party found her body with deep neck wounds, suggesting a fierce struggle. Forest officials swiftly responded, securing the area, and a security team is on alert to prevent more attacks.
