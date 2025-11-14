Chill Alert: Coldwave Warning in Jharkhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a coldwave warning for 11 districts across Jharkhand, including the capital, Ranchi, valid until November 17.

A 'yellow alert' has been declared for districts such as Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, and Hazaribag, among others. This advisory is effective from 8:30 a.m. on November 14 to 8:30 a.m. on November 17, predicting a significant dip in temperatures.

Temperatures are expected to drop by 2-3°C, bringing lows below 10°C, especially in places like Khunti which recorded temperatures as low as 7°C. Early morning dense fog is also anticipated, affecting visibility in rural and urban areas.

