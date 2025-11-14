Delhi's Winter Action Plan: Warmth for the Homeless

The Delhi government has introduced its Winter Action Plan for 2025-26, focusing on providing warmth and shelter to the homeless during the frigid winter months. The initiative includes opening temporary shelters, offering essential amenities, and deploying rescue teams to safeguard the city's vulnerable population.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) currently manages 197 shelters across the capital and plans to increase the capacity with an additional 200-250 pagoda-style tents as temperatures drop. This expansion will offer 2,000-2,500 additional beds available from November 15 to March 15.

A comprehensive monitoring framework ensures effective implementation, including a Joint Apex Advisory Committee and the Supreme Court-appointed oversight team. The plan also incorporates technology with the 'Rain Basera' app, enabling citizens to alert rescue teams about homeless individuals requiring assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)