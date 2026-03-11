Left Menu

India Supports IEA's Historic Oil Stock Release Amid Crisis

The Indian government has endorsed the International Energy Agency's move to release 400 million barrels of oil to stabilize soaring crude prices caused by the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. India's petroleum ministry expressed readiness to take necessary actions alongside the IEA to ensure global market stability.

In a strategic move, the Indian government announced its support for the International Energy Agency's decision to release emergency oil stocks. This unprecedented release involves 400 million barrels of oil, aimed at countering the surge in crude prices due to disruptions from the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

The historic decision by the IEA marks the largest release in its history, reflecting the severity of the global oil supply crisis. India's ministry of petroleum & natural gas emphasized its preparedness to assist in maintaining market stability along with the IEA's efforts.

The announcement signals India's commitment to collaborate with international partners to address the global economic ramifications of escalating oil prices. The move is expected to ease tensions in energy markets and support consumer confidence worldwide.

