Delhi's Mission on Cleanliness Gets a Boost: Rekha Gupta Leads the Charge

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took a hands-on approach to tackle the city's waste management issues during her recent visit to Tehkhand and Tughlakabad. Emphasizing the urgency of the matter, Gupta called for officials to expedite waste management processes and adhere to set timelines strictly.

Gupta highlighted the government's dedication to improving sanitation, stating that strengthening the solid waste management infrastructure is a primary focus. Her inspection included existing garbage-prone spots and proposed sites for construction and demolition waste collection, underlining the need for modern facilities to manage waste effectively.

In addition to her examination of waste management initiatives, Gupta conducted a surprise check at the Rajesh Pilot Veterinary Hospital, instructing immediate improvements in hygiene and facility maintenance. The chief minister reiterated the importance of consistent efforts in achieving 'Clean Delhi Mission,' pointing out the necessity for advanced technologies and efficient monitoring systems in waste collection.

