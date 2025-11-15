Exploring Dog Diversity and Space Debris Impact

Recent studies have uncovered fascinating insights into the diversity of dog sizes and shapes, revealing that this variation began at least 11,000 years ago. By examining 643 dog and wolf skulls, scientists have traced the origins of canine diversity back to the post-Ice Age era.

In other news, three Chinese astronauts have returned to Earth following a week-long delay caused by space debris damaging their spacecraft. According to the China Manned Space Agency, the Shenzhou-20 capsule suffered "tiny cracks" from the debris impact, but all crew members landed safely on Friday.

These findings and events highlight the ongoing importance of scientific research and space exploration in understanding both historical evolutions and current technological challenges.

