Security Alert as Abandoned Bags Cause Panic in Mumbai
An abandoned bag at Gundavali metro station in Mumbai sparked panic on Saturday, but no threats were found. Increased security measures are in place following a similar incident at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and a recent Delhi car blast.
Panic unfolded at Gundavali metro station in Andheri, Mumbai, on Saturday afternoon when authorities discovered an abandoned bag inside the premises. Despite initial fears, officials reassured the public that no suspicious objects were found following a thorough investigation by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and sniffer dogs.
The black bag was located near the ticket counter on the station's first floor, causing immediate concern and leading to heightened security measures. Saturday's incident mirrored another unclaimed bag situation that occurred the previous day outside the bustling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
In response to these events and the recent car blast in Delhi, security has been significantly intensified across Mumbai's major transit hubs and busy areas, aiming to provide reassurance to the public and prevent any potential threats.
