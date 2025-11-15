Left Menu

Floods in Muwasi: Gaza's Struggle Against Nature and Conflict

The Muwasi tent camp in the Gaza Strip is battling severe flooding and damaged infrastructure due to heavy rainfall and ongoing conflict. Residents are trying to prevent water from destroying their makeshift shelters as the ceasefire's future remains uncertain, and aid efforts fall short.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:33 IST
Heavy rains have caused severe flooding in the Muwasi tent camp in the Gaza Strip, highlighting the enclave's crumbling infrastructure amid continuous conflict. As water poured into makeshift shelters, residents struggled to dig trenches to direct the flow and prevent further damage.

Eighty-two percent of Gaza's population has been displaced due to ongoing war, with many trying to survive in tattered tents. The Israeli defense authorities have attempted to provide aid, including blankets and tarpaulins, but challenges persist as winter approaches with high winds and cold temperatures.

The situation is exacerbated by an uncertain ceasefire agreement following a Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023. As negotiations stall and the humanitarian crisis intensifies, the call for a more robust international intervention grows louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

